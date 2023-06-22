Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 22-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Spiritual Day was observed in all the temples across the State as part of the decennial formation day celebrations on Wednesday. The Endowments Minister AIndrakaran Reddy released the gold and silver dollars of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Read More

2. Hyderabad: On the eve of Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, a two-day International Workshop on Design and Additive Manufacture of Custom Devices was organised at Osmania University on Tuesday.. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police announced traffic restrictions in view of Golconda Bonalu Celebrations–2023. With large number of devotees expecting to attend the celebrations from across the city and surrounding areas on special Pooja heavy traffic congestion is expected at the three routes leading to Golconda Fort. Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza, Langar Houz to Golconda Fort via Fathe Darwaza and Seven Tombs, Golconda to Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is likely to make a few announcements for the welfare of the families of those who had become martyrs in the struggle for separate state. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has laid a strong foot in the Malkajgiri constituency, while the party’s unwavering dedication to driving a positive change is commendable. Striking a balance between achievements and areas needing improvement, the party has laid a strong foundation in the constituency Read More



