Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Flouting the norms of the MV Act (Motor Vehicle Act), app-based aggregators like Ola and Uber are permitting other district registered auto rickshaws to ply in twin cities through their app services. Although this is the violation of norms, the State government seems to turn a blind eye on this issue. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Water Aid Global executives of three countries and Water Aid India Executive Madhavan visited the city to review various development works under the auspices of Water Aid India. Read More

3. Hyderabad: As the stray dog menace seems to be a never ending issue, the city denizens have been demanding to relocate the dogs from their area to save themselves from dog bites. However, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) says that as per norms after catching and sterilising the dogs, they are supposed to be left in the same place from where they were caught. Dogs cannot be shifted to a deserted area or in the city outskirts. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In view of frequent cases of cardiac arrest in the city, health officials on Tuesday conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training for the city police, both law & order and traffic police constables in Goshamahal. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Non-payment of water bills has left drinking water taps in several government schools dry. With the onset of early summer, students studying in Government Schools are struggling to quench their thirst in the schools. When tried to reach the education department, they seem to be tight-lipped and a mute spectator. The Hans India team visited a Government High School in Musheerabad and found that potable drinking water taps are dried up as the management failed to pay the bills on time. Read More



