Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1.Hyderabad: The cases of suicide by students have become a matter of concern among the parents and the educationists; and they feel that the State Education Department, the educational institutions and parents should discuss and find a solution to this. Read More

2.Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority received a revenue of Rs 80 crore in the first day auction of landsunder the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday. According to the HMDA officials, the auction saw enthusiastic participation by the bidders. The HMDA conducted Phase I e-auction of open plots pertaining to Bachupally village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district in two sessions on March 2 through Central government agency MSTC. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Seeking an explanation over the alleged suicide of its student on the college premises, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday issued a notice on the management of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College. According to officials of TSBIE, the board has already served notice to the college management seeking a detailed report on the incident. As per the preliminary finding of the Board officials, the student was harassed both verbally and physically by the college staff members. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Though there is no such government order to collect parking fee from the owner of the seized vehicles while collecting their vehicles from RTA offices, the TSRTC bus depots and other parking stations in the city continue to make their own rules and collect parking fees from the commuters. Read More

5. Secunderabad: A fresh voter enrolment drive in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board began on Thursday. The board received poor response from locals, as only 18 voters sent pleas for inclusion of their names for the Cantonment Board elections scheduled on April 30. Eight special teams, each consisting of senior of SCB officials, have been constituted to assist the applicants in enrolling their names. Read More



