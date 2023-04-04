Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing has made it mandatory to install fire safety equipment for business establishments with an area of 100 sq-metres in Greater Hyderabad to curb the number of fire accidents taking place in the city, and for the safety of traders and their property and goods. Read More

2. Hyderabad: After being neglected for years, the 200-year-old historical step wells on the Osmania University campus, the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) in association with other organisations like Rainwater Project, Lions Club, and Osmania University students began the restoration works of the stepwell on Monday. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Secretary to IT and Industries department Jayesh Ranjan on Monday said that the digital infrastructure will cater to the educational needs of school students. With the aim of promoting holistic development, he said in this digital revolution, the digital classrooms are shaping and nurturing the students' dreams. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The residents of Saket located in Secunderabad have taken an admirable initiative to tackle the problem of waste management. They have recognized vermicomposting as the only sustainable solution and are actively working towards developing their own compost from trash and dry leaves. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also recognized their efforts by providing them with an apprehension certificate. Read More

5. Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State on Monday as various student organisations staged a protest against the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, the first language paper leak. They demanded the suspension of concerned officials of the education department and a thorough inquiry into the paper leak incident to prevent any loss to students. Read More