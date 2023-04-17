Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : Demanding UP CM Adityanath's resignation, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP government of having a role in the shooting of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Read More

2. Hyderabad : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be organising a 3-day second in-person meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) from Monday. Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY and K Rajaraman, Secretary (Telecom), said the first day of the second meeting of DEWG will begin with side-events. Read More

3. Hyderabad : Though heatwaves have been a recurring phenomenon in northern parts of India so far, there is a significant rise in the same in the southern peninsular India now. More heatwaves and fewer cold waves have emerged as the new normal in this region. To understand this new phenomenon, across the country, a study was conducted recently by the Centre of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, School of Physics, at the University of Hyderabad. It was led by Aninda Bhattacharya, Dr Abin Thomas and Dr Vijay Kanawade from UoH in collaboration with Prof Chandan Sarangi from IIT Madras, Dr P S Roy from World Resources Institute (WRI) and Dr Vijay K Soni from India Meteorological Department. The team used India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily maximum and minimum temperature data over the period from 1970 to 2019 to investigate the decadal variability and trends in the frequency of heat and cold waves across four climatic zones in India. Read More

4. Hyderabad : MATA, a new Telugu association, was launched in the United States of America (USA) on Friday. Around 2,500 Telugus attended the grand launch event. According to MATA, the association, with its motto of service, culture and equality of fellow Telugu people, is prioritising women's empowerment, encouraging youth and giving the best care for senior citizens. Read More

5. Hyderabad : Rs 1 consultation by top doctors, along with medicine and other diagnostic tests at reasonable prices, may sound implausible to most of us, but for Hyderabadis it is not a new concept. To help the needy and with an aim to provide better treatment, Nine Star Health Care, located at Bagh Lingampally, is treating its patients by charging only Rs 1 towards consultation . Read More



