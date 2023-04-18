Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Mohammed Mannanullah Khan, a 30-year-old electrical engineer from Golconda, has been working tirelessly to help unemployed youth find employment by organising free job melas across the city. Since the pandemic outbreak, he has organised 72 job melas over the past two years and has successfully placed over 10,000 unemployed youth in various companies, including Wipro, Amazon, HDFC, Axis Bank, IDBI, Origin Software, Adroit, Shars IT, Apollo, Med Plus, Retro Dyne, Q connect, Genpact, Ochre, Integral Foundation, Talent Park, Klay International, RR Group, and many others. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Glowing tributes were paid to noted historian Dr PV Ramabhrahmam Sastry at the function of releasing centenary souvenir here on Monday. In a message, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Sastry was par excellence in Numismatics and established a new theory that the Satavahans that first and earliest rulers of Telangana and other Telugu regions.

3. Hyderabad: In view of Shab-e-Qadr (jagnekiraat), all flyovers in the city except for Greenland's flyover, PNVR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover, will be closed on Tuesday night from 10 pm. According to police, the Necklace road stretch will also be closed for the vehicles to avoid any untoward incidents.

4. Hyderabad: Experts from different fields deliberated on high-speed mobile broadband and its impacts on society, digital inclusivity and sustainable green digital infrastructure: challenges and opportunities during events at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) second meeting here on Monday.

5. Hyderabad: After Iftar, visit any street in Barkas area in city outskirts and discover a whole new world laced with Arabian theme, a fragrance of Bakhoor and Oudh, men wearing thobe or jhubba relaxing on chairs and sipping Arabian Ghawa, while women in full hijab walking around the traditional market and the shops selling the Arabian dresses, footwears, and other products. The Barkas describes the Arab living in the city.




