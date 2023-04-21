Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday, Telangana State Wakf Board along with various government departments on Thursday visited Idgahs in the city and inspected the arrangements being made for Eid congregational prayers. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem and Executive Officer B Shafiullah said on Thursday that the selection of KhadimulHujjaj (Haj volunteer) for Haj-2023 was held; 15 members were selected. The committee received 165 applications; 111 were found eligible--being government servant, performed Haj and aged less than 50 years. Read More

3. Rangareddy: The Multimedia Musical Fountain developed by spending Rs. 2.55 crores at Mir Alam Tank by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been reduced to a shamble after inaugural day. The fountain, which was inaugurated last year by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, has not been operational. Read More

4. Hyderabad: In view of Jummat-ul-Vida or last Friday of Ramzan, the Hyderabad police will be imposing certain traffic restrictions around historic Mecca Masjid in the Old City and around Jama-e-Masjid in Secunderabad on Friday. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Handmade 'seviyan' (vermicelli) and dry fruits continue to be much sought after in the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr, with people using them in making the mouth-watering dessert 'Sheerkhurma'. The dish is served specially on Eid celebrations. The Eid brings with it sublime food flavours. Read More



