Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : After a long gap of about three years, the state secretariat is set to buzz with activity as scores of trucks are moving in and out of the new iconic 'B R Ambedkar Mantralaya' as the new Secretariat building is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 30.

2. Hyderabad : The Telangana government proposes to go in for a massive plantation of fruit-bearing trees like Custard Apple, Tamarind and Jamun and develop special orchards as part of the Harita Haram project in the state.

3. Hyderabad : As mercury levels spikes, black films and heavily tinted glasses are back in the city. Along with black films, major offence of illegal use of sirens and pressure horns are also on the rise. However, to keep a check on these violations, the city police launched a special drive against tinted glasses and the use of unauthorised sirens.

4. Hyderabad : As the world marches ahead with advancements in technology, medicine, and other fields, it's time for India to accelerate growth in the agri-food sector. With a population of about 1.4 billion people, the country has the potential to become a global food bowl, providing food not only for its own people but also for the rest of the world.

5. Hyderabad : Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Tuesday and brought much needed respite from the scorching heat. After a cloudy afternoon, the city experienced a severe thunderstorm coupled with gusty winds in several parts of the city. The downpour disrupted normal life, traffic came to a halt unexpectedly leaving many commuters stranded on their way home from work in the evening.




