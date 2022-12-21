Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce some sops to the Christian community at programs organized at LB Stadium on Wednesday on the eve of Christmas celebrations.





2. Samskruti Foundation chairman Dr. C Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji's administrative and military reforms were as relevant today as they were in his time.





3. Parents associations and student activists are upset that the education department and the state government were not reacting and were not taking proper action like taking up regular monitoring of the quality of food and ensuring that the prescribed menu was strictly followed





4. The demand for re-opening of closed roads has now reached Rashtrapati Bhavan, as few days are remaining for President Droupadi Murmu's Hyderabad visit as part of the annual Southern sojourn. The residents of the northeastern part of Secunderabad and daily commuters have sought her intervention in the road closure issue. A few took up the issue on social media and tagged the President.





5. Realising the urgent need for 'Haat Jodo' in Telangana Congress before TPCC president A Revanth Reddy kick-starts his padayatra, the party high command has asked senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh to step in and resolve the fight between the seniors and new entrants.

































