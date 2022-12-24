Traffic restrictions announced ahead of TSRTC bus launch

Hyderabad: The City police on Friday issued traffic restrictions ahead of the launch of Telangana State Road Corporation's (TSRTC's) new Super Luxury buses at Upper Tank Bund.

The traffic restrictions will remain in place from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on December 24. Vehicles from Ranigunj, towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads and DBR Mills.

Commuters traveling from Liberty, towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli flyover and Iqbal Minar. Those moving from Telugu Thalli flyover towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty and Himayath Nagar.