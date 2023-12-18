  • Menu
TSNAB scales up war on drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will acquire portable drug detection kits as part of its intensified efforts to make the state drug-free.

IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya, who was last week appointed as the full-time Director of TSNAB, said they will soon be adding field/portable drug detection kits to their armoury.

The agency is trying to procure state-of-the-art equipment from world leaders.

X