TSNAB scales up war on drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will acquire portable drug detection kits as part of its intensified efforts to make the state drug-free.

IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya, who was last week appointed as the full-time Director of TSNAB, said they will soon be adding field/portable drug detection kits to their armoury.

The agency is trying to procure state-of-the-art equipment from world leaders.