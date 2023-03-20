TSPSC re-exam set to burn a hole in job aspirants' pockets

While several questions are being raised on the functioning of the TSPSC and its failure to ensure security measures in computers where confidential information is stored, the job aspirants are the most baffled lot. They wonder how the state which claims to be the IT Hub could not ensure security of the computers in which confidential information was stored. "We are losing faith in the system," one of the aspirants said.





Talking to Hans India, the job aspirants said that what the concerned authorities should understand is that majority of them are from poor financial background and have been waiting for last eight years for the job notifications. They said they are not concerned with what the opposition alleges and what rebuttals including the ministers give.





Re-examination for those who had qualified for group-1 prelims is punishing them for no fault of theirs. One such aspirant from Sangareddy Thanda said that re-exam would put lot of financial burden on the parents and mental stress on the candidates. He said they had spent about 15 hours a day to attend coaching classes and prepare for the exams. At a time when they should have been preparing for mains, they are now forced to study again for prelims with no guarantee about getting qualified.





Officials and ministers may claim that there is no change in syllabus. But that the aspirants say is no consolation. They will again have to pay fees to the coaching centres and keep fingers crossed. Their parents had taken loans to pay fees for coaching. Raising funds again would be a major problem. At the same time, they cannot stay back from re-appearing. Neither officials nor government seems to have considered this aspect said Kamal Suresh, an aspirant from Medak.





"I resigned my job and shifted to Hyderabad from Warangal to prepare for Groups Prelims. So far I have spent lakhs of rupees, got enrolled in a reputed coaching centre in the city and succeeded in cracking the exam. It is not fair to ask me and all those who cleared Prelims to appear for re-examination," said Ramesh.