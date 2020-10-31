TSRTC extends bus pass in Greater Hyderabad for number of days lost due to lockdown

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced to extend the bus pass of Greater Hyderabad for the number of days lost due to the lockdown. This helps the people who renewed their bus pass a few days before the lockdown.

The TSRTC said that a new bus pass will be given for the number of days lost and also asked the people to visit the bus pass counters with renewal ticket and the ID card. And the new pass can be utilised until November 30, the TSRTC stated.

This facility is provided to the bus pass holders who have not used their passes such as Ordinary, Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Greater Hyderabad, Airport Pushpak AC due to the lockdown.

Buses in Greater Hyderabad have been resumed last month six months after the covid-induced lockdown.