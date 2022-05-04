TSRTC launches Mango Express Service

Hyderabad: Now mango-lovers can get farm fresh 'Banganapalle' at their doorstep; the TSRTC has launched Mango Express Service to deliver the luscious fruit.

A release said the RTC has made all arrangements to ensure delivery of mangoes in just seven days from the date of booking. People can place orders from the official website http://www.tsrtcparcel.in. People can order 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg; bulk booking facility is also available. Resident welfare associations, gated communities, and colony residents can place bulk orders. The per kg price is Rs 115.

The RTC cargo service has gained patronage of consumers

in placing offerings of devotees before Medaram Ammavaaru and returned prasadam to them. It also helped reaching out 'Bhadradri Seetharamula Kalyanotsava Koti Goti Talambralu' to devotees.

Bajireddy Govardhan, RTC chairman and VC Sajjanar, Managing Director, jointly said Banginapalli mango variety is the most sought after by consumers of all ages. The fruit will be supplied at your doorstep by the cargo service of the corporation.