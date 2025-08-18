Twin reservoirs in Hyd’bad witness steady water levels

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs that safeguard Hyderabad’s drinking water needs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are witnessing a steady rise in their levels as moderate inflows continue to replenish them. At Osman Sagar, the water has climbed to 1,787.00 feet holding a storage of 3.221 TMC against its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790.00 feet with 700 cusecs of inflow being received the reservoir is inching closer to its maximum capacity. However, there is currently no outflow and all gates remain closed as officials carefully monitor the situation.

Himayat Sagar is also showing healthy levels. The present water level stands at 1,761.90 feet with a storage of 2.586 TMC not far from its FTL of 1,763.50 feet. The reservoir is receiving 500 cusecs of inflow while an outflow of 330 cusecs is being maintained. To regulate the flow, one gate has been opened at a height of one foot ensuring a controlled release into downstream channels. The twin lakes often referred to as Hyderabad’s lifelines; continue to provide much needed relief as the monsoon showers replenish their catchment areas. Authorities have assured that water levels are being closely monitored and necessary measures will be taken depending on rainfall patterns in the coming days.