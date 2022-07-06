Two held with daggers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Balapur police detained two persons including a boy juvenile in alleged possession of two daggers at Shaheen Nagar, police said here on Tuesday. Two daggers, a scooter and a mobile phone was seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were Mohd Fawad Qureshi (26), an auto driver from Rajendranagar who was earlier involved in a similar case in Rajendranagar police station. Another suspect was aged 17 years.

According to the police, Qureshi, who is a native of Vikarabad district came to Hyderabad a decade ago and has been plying an auto-rickshaw.

In 2021, Qureshi, along with his associates committed a murder in Rajendranagar area and was arrested and sent to jail. He was released on bail in December.

Later he procured two daggers through a reputed E-commerce site and kept it with him and moved in the area.

On Monday night, the two were found moving suspiciously in the area on a scooter. On checking by the police, the daggers were recovered.

While Qureshi was produced before the court, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.