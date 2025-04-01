UoH bins TGIIC claim on land demarcation

Hyderabad: Within hours after the State government released a statement on the ownership of 400 acres of land in the University premises, the University of Hyderabad denied the TGIIC claim that the university agreed the demarcation of the land.

In an official CMO release, Telangana Industrial and Investment Corporation (TGIIC) said that the Revenue authorities along with university officials conducted the survey of the land and also finalised the borderlines.

However, the UoH, Registrar, Dr Devesh Nigam, disputing the TGIIC claim, said in a statement that the only action taken thus far has been a preliminary inspection of the land’s topography and denied the statement of the TGIIC that it has agreed for such demarcation of the land.

He added, “In fact, no demarcation of land has been done nor the University has been informed.” He further said that University of Hyderabad, an Institution of Eminence in its Golden Jubilee year has been requesting the State government for alienation of its land. The university will forward the representations of the stakeholders to the State government to reconsider the points raised and request the Government to conserve the environment and biodiversity in the area.

That apart, Dr Devesh highlighted, “It is important to note that any transfer of land allocated to the University can occur with the formal concurrence of the University’s Executive Council as per Clause (ix) of Statute 13, which comprises six nominees appointed by the President of India, in the capacity of Visitor of the University.”

“The university administration strongly urges all stakeholders and members of the media to exercise caution and refrain from disseminating or endorsing unverified information.

The unchecked spread of such misinformation, without proper consultation with University authorities, has unfortunately become a recurring issue,” he said.