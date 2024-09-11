Venkaiah Naidu unveils bust of Prof C R Rao at UoH

Hyderabad: Former vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled the bust of Professor C R Rao, the visionary mathematician and statistician, on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary at the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science (AIMSCS), University of Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu lauded the extraordinary contributions of Professor C R Rao in the world of statistics and added that his remarkable ability to distill complex statistical concepts into practical insights has left a lasting impact across multiple disciplines. He urged people to carry forward Professor Rao’s legacy by fostering innovation rooted in ancient wisdom, sharing knowledge, and committing to the betterment of humanity.

Professor B J Rao, vice chancellor, University of Hyderabad; Professor D Balasubramanian, director of research; Professor Brien Holden, Eye Research Centre of LVPEI; and others were present on the occasion.