Live
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
- Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
- Rahul Gandhi claims China occupied 4000 sq km land in Ladakh
Just In
Venkaiah Naidu unveils bust of Prof C R Rao at UoH
Former vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled the bust of Professor C R Rao, the visionary mathematician and statistician, on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary at the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science (AIMSCS), University of Hyderabad, on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Former vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled the bust of Professor C R Rao, the visionary mathematician and statistician, on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary at the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science (AIMSCS), University of Hyderabad, on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu lauded the extraordinary contributions of Professor C R Rao in the world of statistics and added that his remarkable ability to distill complex statistical concepts into practical insights has left a lasting impact across multiple disciplines. He urged people to carry forward Professor Rao’s legacy by fostering innovation rooted in ancient wisdom, sharing knowledge, and committing to the betterment of humanity.
Professor B J Rao, vice chancellor, University of Hyderabad; Professor D Balasubramanian, director of research; Professor Brien Holden, Eye Research Centre of LVPEI; and others were present on the occasion.