Wanted: Solution to sewage overflows in Aurora Colony

Hyderabad: Despite the upgradation of sewerage pipeline last month by the civic body, the stretch in Aurora Colony, Road no 3, Banjara Hills is being inundated during heavy downpours. Residents of the colony are demanding for a permanent solution to the issue.

It has to be mentioned that following a report published in The Hans India on May 25 that this particular stretch in Sri Nagar Colony was flooded during rains due to the unchanged pipelines for the past several decades, new lanes were laid which connected to the passing nala.

According to residents, during the heavy downpours, it has been witnessed that though the new pipelines were laid, the issue of inundation and sewage overflows remains the same.

Anil Neelam, a resident of the colony said that last month, though the civic body undertook works and changed the pipelines, the drainage continues to overflow and dirt water is flooding the locality. “It turns worse during rains, and sewage water along with rain water inundates and enters the houses and apartments,” said Anil. Another resident informed that after the pipe upgradation works were completed, the dug-up area was left without leveling and the mud flows get stuck in the drainage lane as well as in the connecting nala. “After repeated pleas to the workers and also to the concerned officer, it was not leveled, and the issue of overflowing and inundation remains the same,” he said.