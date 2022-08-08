Watchman rapes woman in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was allegedly confined and raped by a youngster in Banjara Hills.

Police said the 22-year-old suspect, who works as the watchman and belonged to the same neighborhood, entered into the victim's house when she was alone and raped her on August 4.

He then threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. The incident came to light when she informed her sister and friend.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.