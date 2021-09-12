We will immerse Ganesh idols in Tank Bund only: BGUS

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) has declared that they would take up immersion of Ganesh idols in Tank Bund only and asked the government to file a review petition on the issue in the Court. The State government should go to Supreme Court of India on the issue if required in order to allow peaceful immersion of the idols, he added.

It should be reminded here that Telangana High Court recently passed orders imposing restrictions on the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) made Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar lake. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Samithi general secretary Bhagwant Rao made it clear that it was a right of the people of state Capital to not only worship god but also immerse the idols and the Samithi would take up immersion at Tank Bund at any cost.

Referring to the directions of the HC, Rao said that the State government was asked to check the quality of the water before and after the immersion of the idols while claiming that there is no report to prove that Ganesh idol immersion will lead to pollution of the water of the lake. He made it clear that the water of the Hussain Sagar was being polluted due to the water of storm water drains and added that the lake had already been completely polluted. He wondered as to how the immersion of the idols would be banned from all the lakes of the city.

Bhagvanth alleged that the officials of the State government had submitted wrong reports before the HC and added that the HC had given its verdict imposing restrictions on the idol immersion as the state government had also not provided complete details to the court. Adverse verdict be banned lewd to wondering.