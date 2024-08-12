Live
- Pandemonium in Parliament: No end in sight
- 80 kids take part in ‘LuLu Little Games’ inspired by the Olympics
- Why middle-aged radicalisation in UK
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2024
- Minor Qutub Shahi tombs cry for ASI, Wakf Board attention
- Ganesh Utsav, Milad-un-Nabi: Meet held for peaceful celebrations of festivities
- SCR to divert a few trains
- CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow
- ‘Vaktha’ worth attending to ensure transformation
- Rs 21 cr donated to SV Pranadana Trust
Just In
Week-long ‘Inner Engineering’ Yoga session by Isha Foundation from Aug 14
The Isha Foundation's 'Inner Engineering' yoga programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is offering Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya to boost well-being.
Hyderabad: The Isha Foundation's 'Inner Engineering' yoga programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is offering Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya to boost well-being.
There will be a free introductory session on August 14. The inner engineering sessions would be for seven days (Telugu) across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The places include Dilsukhnagar, Himayatnagar, Kukatpally, Maredpally, Gachibowli, Ananthapuram, Nellore, Tirupati, and Rajamahendravaram.
According to the organisers, the benefits of the inner engineering programme are a 50 per cent reduction in stress, improved sleep quality, enhanced levels of ‘Anandamide’, the body’s natural anti-depressant, increased energy levels, joy of productivity, and enhanced emotional balance and mood.