Week-long ‘Inner Engineering’ Yoga session by Isha Foundation from Aug 14

Hyderabad: The Isha Foundation's 'Inner Engineering' yoga programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is offering Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya to boost well-being.

There will be a free introductory session on August 14. The inner engineering sessions would be for seven days (Telugu) across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The places include Dilsukhnagar, Himayatnagar, Kukatpally, Maredpally, Gachibowli, Ananthapuram, Nellore, Tirupati, and Rajamahendravaram.

According to the organisers, the benefits of the inner engineering programme are a 50 per cent reduction in stress, improved sleep quality, enhanced levels of ‘Anandamide’, the body’s natural anti-depressant, increased energy levels, joy of productivity, and enhanced emotional balance and mood.