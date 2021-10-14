Woman sexually assaulted after being kidnapped in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the three persons after being kidnapped here at Himayat Sagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.



It is learned that the three accused approached her in an auto-rickshaw when she was standing near the Police Academy and kidnapped her. They took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The suspects also said to have snatched cash and other ornaments from her and set her free.



Later, the victim approached the Rajendranagar police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and formed special teams to nab the suspects. CCTV cameras at the area is also being verified to identify the miscreants. More details are awaited.

