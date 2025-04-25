Women’s last mile journey to get safer with TUTEM app

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro, in collaboration with BITS Pilani-Hyderabad Campus, Hyderabad Police, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay, has developed a new technological solution called Technologies for Urban Transit to Enhance Mobility and Safe Accessibility (TUTEM), which will soon be available to Hyderabad citizens in the form of an app.

Speaking at a user workshop held at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus on Thursday, Hyderabad Metro MD NVS Reddy emphasised that the TUTEM app would significantly help women travellers to reach their final destination safely.

The app consists of two components: a Driver app and a User app. NVS Reddy explained that it includes measures to safely transport travellers, especially women, to their destinations. While the majority of the journey happens through metro rail, this app is designed to cover pre and post-metro travel as well—including walking, two-wheeler rides, cars, buses, or auto-rickshaws—to ensure a safe journey from home to the final destination. In case women travellers feel unsafe at any point during the journey, the app offers facilities to promptly alert the police control centre, and their family members and relatives. Now, the TUTEM app is set to deliver an even more enhanced travel experience.

BITS Pilani Vice Chancellor Professor V Ram Gopal Rao expressed that several features have been incorporated into the TUTEM app to ensure women safely reach their destinations even during late-night hours. He added that their technical experts are striving to extend this initiative not just in Hyderabad but to other Indian cities in the future.