25 minors caught for riding bikes

Kothagudem: The Kothagudem police during a special drive caught 25 minors riding the two-wheelers on Thursday and conducted a counselling programme for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Ali informed that action would be taken and cases would be filed against parents who encourage their minor children to drive the two-wheelers.

He further added that cased would be booked for triple driving, riding the vehicles without helmets and licences. He advised the people to be cautious as the police would take up surprise checks at regular intervals in the town and asked them to cooperate with the police.

He said that traffic awareness classes were being conducted in all police station limits in the town. Trainee IPS officer Rohith Raju, CI Adinarayana Reddy, Ashok, Sub-Inspectors Ravinder, Srinivas and staff attended the programme.