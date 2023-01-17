All set for BRS Khammam debut public meeting

Hyderabad: The first Bharat Rashtra Samithi party public meeting in Khammam is scheduled on January 18. The national leaders such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterparts from Punjab and Kerala, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav were invited for the meeting. They will arrive in Hyderabad by Tuesday evening. State ministers will accord the grand welcome to the national leaders.



On Wednesday, the leaders will have breakfast with BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and discuss national poltics and the importance of opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leaders will leave for Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri to have darshan of the deity.

Then the leaders along with KCR will leave for Khammam in two helicopters. The KCR and the leaders will reach Khammam Collectorate to launch the Kanti Velugu, a mega eye screening programme covering the entire population of the State.

After that the leaders will take part in the public meeting from 2 pm to 5 pm.