Arrangements made for the Congress Jana Garjana meeting today

The arrangements were made for the Congress Jana Garjana meeting to be held in Khammam under the auspices of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday. The Khammam city is erected with Congress flexes. The party leaders and cadre are making arrangements to move a large number of people from the Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts to the meeting along with the erstwhile Khammam.

Vehicles were also arranged to transport more than 5 lakh people to the meeting. A dias was set up 55 feet height, 144 feet long, and 60 feet wide, which can accommodate 200 people, and a huge digital screen 140 feet long and 40 feet height has also been installed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the meeting and is expected to arrive at Gannavaram Airport from Delhi at 3:30 pm on Sunday. He will then proceed to Khammam by helicopter. After the meeting, he will return to Gannavaram by road and take a special flight back to Delhi.