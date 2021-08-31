Bharat bandh on September 20: CPM

Khammam: CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao on Monday trained his guns on the ruling TRS party and the BJP in the State and at the Centre respectively over various issues.

Addressing media persons here, Nageswara Raocriticised that TRS failed to implement many a poll promises and warned that the party would be planning to protest all days in September against both the State and the Central governments. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao failed on the promises of double bedroom houses, Aasara pensions and ration cards to the needy people.

He observed that the KCR government was indulging in land scams in the Sate. The CPM leader reminded that KCR had promised to solve Poduland issues for the tribals but forgot about it after coming to power twice.

He also said that the TRS government failed to provide jobs to the youth and not one job notifications was issued in the last seven years. KCRduped all sections of the people in the State, he resented. Rao also slammed the BJP over the lathi-charge on the farmers in Delhi and demanded that the Central government rescind the controversial farm laws enacted by it recently. The CPM would be organsingBharath Bandh against the farm laws on September 20 and instructed all party workers to take part in it.