  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Chief Electoral Office to release gazette note on D K Aruna election

Chief Electoral Office to release gazette note on D K Aruna election
x
Highlights

Gadwal: The central government has directed the Chief Electoral Office of Telangana Vikas Raj and the Assembly Secretary to issue a gazette...

Gadwal: The central government has directed the Chief Electoral Office of Telangana Vikas Raj and the Assembly Secretary to issue a gazette notification recognising BJP national vice-president D K Aruna as the MLA of Jogulamba Gadwal constituency immediately, after intimate the Central Election Commission after the publication on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court orders, declaring DK Aruna as the Gadwal MLA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X