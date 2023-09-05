Chief Electoral Office to release gazette note on D K Aruna election

Gadwal: The central government has directed the Chief Electoral Office of Telangana Vikas Raj and the Assembly Secretary to issue a gazette notification recognising BJP national vice-president D K Aruna as the MLA of Jogulamba Gadwal constituency immediately, after intimate the Central Election Commission after the publication on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court orders, declaring DK Aruna as the Gadwal MLA.