Collector VP Gowtham inspects 2BHK houses in Tekulapally

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham inspected double bedroom houses at Tekulapally on Wednesday. During the visit, he interacted with the beneficiaries of 2BHK houses, who complained about drainage system problems in their houses. Immediately the Collector responded and ordered the engineers concerned to solve the issue. The officials were also directed to solve drinking water issue in the houses.

Later Collector Gowtham inspected Primary Health Centre (PHC) and checked the services of health officers. He told them to setup a board at the centre and display timings and name of the health officer and cell number on that board.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi, District Revenue Officer Sireesha, District Welfare Officer Sandhya Rani, Roads and Buildings department Executive Engineer Shyam Prasad and other officers accompanied the Collector.