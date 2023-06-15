Govt spending huge funds on development of hospitals: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took part in a number of development programmes as part of decennial celebrations of State formation here on Wednesday.

He also inaugurated a radiology lab, a dialysis centre, and a distribution system for nutrition kits.

He motivated young people to participate in the “World Blood Donor Day” programme and donated blood at Khammam Government Hospital.

Speaking on the programme, Minister Ajay stated that the BRS government transformed all the sectors. He stated that the government spent huge funds on the development of all hospitals and equipping them with latest machines for diagnosing diseases. He said the government has approved two medical Colleges in Kothagudem and Khammam districts. IT show how the government is promoting medical and healthcare sector in the State.