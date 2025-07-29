Historic depot bustles again with 19 buses in service

Narketpally (Nalgonda): One of the oldest bus depots in Telangana established during the Nizam era is witnessing a resurgence after years of neglect and near closure. The Narketpally depot, which once bustled with dozens of buses serving rural Telangana, was shut under the pretext of financial losses. Locals and students were the worst hit as rural connectivity plummeted.

During the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Nakrekal constituency Congress candidate Vemula Veeresham promised to revive the depot and bring back its past glory. Staying true to his word, now as the elected MLA, he collaborated with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and succeeded in adopting the Narketpally depot under a special initiative.

So far, three new buses have been added to the fleet, bringing the total number of buses operating from the depot to 19. In the previous year alone, 15 buses generated a revenue of Rs 40 lakhs. New routes have been started from Narketpally to Hyderabad and Amanabole, and plans are underway to further expand services to Nakrekal, Chityal, and Ramannapet mandals.

The depot holds historical and emotional significance for locals. It was the first to be established in the united Nalgonda district and served crucial routes such as Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Addanki.

Over the years, however, previous administrations allegedly attempted to benefit from the land and assets of the depot, planning to lease it out and redirect its services elsewhere. These attempts were strongly opposed by the public and thwarted by leaders like then MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who vowed to protect the depot from privatization.

Locals are overjoyed by the revival. They believe that with better services to Yadagirigutta and Hyderabad, the depot can return to profitability. They are also urging for the reinstatement of Palle Velugu buses connecting the 29 panchayats in Narketpally mandal, enabling students, elderly citizens, and daily commuters to access nearby towns with ease.

Citizens now look forward to full-scale development of the bus stand, and hope that the combined efforts of Veeresham and Ponnam will lead the Narketpally bus depot into a new era of service and significance.