Khammam: Book by New Era student unveiled

Khammam: A book ‘The Best Possible Experience’ written by New Era alumnus Nishant Injam, under the auspices of New Era Educational Institutions, was unveiled by eminent literary scholar A V Ramanamurthy, Kendra Sahitya Akademi members B Prasen and famous poet Telugu teacher Sitaram at Bhakta Ramadas Kalakshetra on Sunday. Sitaram lauded that Nishant is a role model for many students. Prasen said that the book was also released in the US.

Dr P Bhumeswara Rao, Director of New Era Educational Institutions, said they are proud of Nishant is a student of their institution. He said they were working for all-round development of their students in all fields. Chairman of New Era Educational Institutions Injam Venkata Ramana Rao said that Nishanth is his son and he is proud of his achievement.