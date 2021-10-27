Khammam: Namburi urges people to vote for BJP

Khammam: The dalits should vote in favour of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad by elections, urged BJP Dalit leader and Sathupally constituency incharge Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao.

On Tuesday, he along with district party president Galla Satyanarayana and other BJP leaders held campaigns in several villages to seek support for the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender for Huzuarabad bypolls.

During a conversation over the phone, he informed that the dalits do not believe the TRS leaders speeches. He said that from the last seven years, the TRS government had not paid any interest for the welfare of the dalits and added that the TRS are luring the people by implamenting Dalit Bandhu scheme to win Huzurabad bypolls.

He said that the people in the constituency will support the Eatal Rajender and BJP will win with a thumbing majority. He said that people were happy to meet us in every village we visited.

He alleged that the drama of the tRS party will come to an end in next few days. Many Khammam BJP leaders took part in the election campaign.

The Khammam district BJP leaders Dongala Satyanarayana, Shyam Rathode, Rudra Pradeep, M Saraswathi, Anwar Khan, Yella Rao, Niranajan Reddy, Upender Gowd, Ramakrishna, Viswanadhan and others participated in the programme.