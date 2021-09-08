Khammam: Use eco-friendly Ganesh idols to protect environment

Khammam: Meet Mr D Narasimha Rao and his wife Pushpa from Khammam town who have been striving hard since 10 years to protect the environment, You may wonder how?, the couple has been making the Lord Ganesha idol out of mud instead of using plaster of paris in it like the other people do. The couple believe that their effort will not go vain and someday everyone will start buyinh the eco-friendly Ganesh idol to celebrate the fesatival.



Speaking to our Hans India correspondent, Narasimha Rao said that he was staying in Khammam with his family since 10 years and runs a shop where he prepares the kitchen utensils with mud and also makes Ganesh idols during the season. He stated that first youth should come forward and use only eco-friendly idols so that everyone follows. The couple who runs the shop in Gattaya center said that now more people are coming forward in buying eco-friendly Ganesh idols and as well as utensils. When asked on how many idols they prepare during the season, Narasimha Rao replied that more than 1000 idols are made in different sizes, colours and designs and in the remaining months we make pots and other kitchen items using mud.

Narasimha Rao said that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the environment. He stated that even he can earn money by making Ganesh idols using harmful chemical substances and earn money but money is not more important than saving the environment.

He added that now people are realising the effect of environment and using eco-friendly idols for their pujas and or to keep it in their shops. When asked about the business last year, Narasimha said that the couple brought the idols from Calcutta and decorated here but due to the pandemic they suffered losses and added that this years the couple is planning to sell 1000 eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

Responding to his education background, Narasimha said that he had studied till 4th class but he is aware of environment issues and striving to protect it. Pushpa said that she is happy to extend support to her husband Narasimha Rao as she is also an envioronment lover. She added that earlier people were not buying the eco-friednly idols but now the condition is different.