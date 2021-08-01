Khammam: Villagers demand shifting of dumping yard

Khammam: Farmers of Kamanchikal village under Khammam rural on Sunday took up cooking on road as part of their protest, demanding shifting of dumping yard to another place as it was causing several problems including stopping of cultivation.

Both farmers and villagers have been staging agitation for the last few days demanding shifting of dumping yard near their fields. Villagers alleged that due to the dumping of garbage of Khammam Municipal Corporation near the fields, people were suffering a lot. They also complained that dirty water was getting mixed in tank and people were falling ill after consuming water as drinking water was being supplied from this tank.

Villagers also alleged that staff concerned were dumping garbage on roads and fields deliberately despite their request to dump properly in dumping yard.

Congress State official spokesperson Maddi Srinivasa Reddy, who also participated in the protest, demanded the government to shift the dumping yard and save the farmers.