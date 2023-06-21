Kothagudem: Authorities remove encroachments on Rama temple lands in Andhra Pradesh

Kothagudem : The authorities in Andhra Pradesh have successfully removed encroachments on the of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam Bhadrachalam (Lord Rama temple) land in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

The officials of shrine had lodged a complaint against two persons with police and the tahsildar at Yetapaka in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in AP as they encroached upon the temple lands.

The temple officials informed that a person living at the temple’s Goshala under survey number 3 of Purushothapatnam village of Yetapaka mandal tried to encroach upon the temple land by leveling the land with an earth mover on June 17 late night.

Similarly, a resident of the village tried to grab the temple land by digging to construct concrete pillars for the construction of a house. The temple staff with the cooperation from the local police stopped both the encroachments. There were several orders by the courts that the entire land in Purushothapatnam village belongs to Bhadradri temple. The AP High Court recently ordered to remove all the encroachments from the temple lands, said the officials.