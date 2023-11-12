  • Menu
Rangareddy: Manjula Tulsi Ram Naik joins Congress

Rangareddy: Manjula Tulsi Ram Naik joins Congress
In a surprising turn of events, Manjula Tulsi Ram Naik, the Vice Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nandigama Mandal, dealt a significant blow to the BRS party by resigning on Saturday.

Rangareddy : In a surprising turn of events, Manjula Tulsi Ram Naik, the Vice Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nandigama Mandal, dealt a significant blow to the BRS party by resigning on Saturday. The decision, which reverberated through political circles, marks a notable shift in the political landscape.

Ram Naik has chosen to align herself with the Congress party. The induction into Congress was formalised in the presence of key party members, including Veerlapalli Shankar, the Congress candidate, former MLA Chaullapalli Pratap Reddy, and MPP Sivashankar Goud. The joining ceremony also witnessed the participation of several other political figures, such as Hanumantha Rao Enugonda and Srinivas of Rangapur village, who have chosen to align themselves with the Congress party.

X