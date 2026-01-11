Sri Vani High School hosts grand Sankranti celebrations

Khammam: SriVani High School in Atmakur town, Wanaparthy district, celebrated the Sankranti festival with great enthusiasm, reflecting traditional spirit and cultural values. The event, marking the first major festival of the New Year, featured a series of activities that engaged students and staff across the campus.

The school organised a Bhogi bonfire, rangoli (muggulu) competitions, Bhogi pallu, kite flying, and cultural dance performances, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. School Advisor T.J. Vishweshwar attended as the chief guest, while Principal Latha, Vice Principal Abhilasha, Gangadhar, and a host of teachers actively participated in the celebrations.

Students of Classes 8, 9, and 10 competed in rangoli competitions, showcasing creative and meaningful designs highlighting unity, nature and cultural heritage. Prizes were distributed by the chief guest to winners and participants.

Addressing the gathering, the Principal and teachers explained the significance of Sankranti, celebrated over three days as Bhogi, Makara Sankranti, and Kanuma. They emphasised the importance of Uttarayanam, marking the increase in daylight hours, and Sankranti as a harvest festival that expresses gratitude towards nature and farmers. The school also extended advance Sankranti greetings to all students and staff.