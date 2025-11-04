  • Menu
Tailoring training batch launched at VIHE

Tailoring training batch launched at VIHE
Highlights

In an effort to empower unemployed women with sustainable livelihood opportunities, the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (VIHE) in the city has launched a new batch of tailoring skill training.

The training programme was inaugurated under the leadership of gounder-director Devaki Vasudeva Rao, with secretary Gannavarapu Chandrasekhar formally commencing the session.

A total of 25 women trainees have enrolled in the batch, which will run for 45 days. The course will provide hands-on training in modern tailoring techniques, garment design, and sewing skills, along with guidance on self-employment and entrepreneurship. Upon completion, participants will be equipped to either start their own boutiques or seek employment in the garment and fashion industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Chandrasekhar said that since its inception in 2012, VIHE has trained over 15,000 youth across various trades, enabling many to secure employment or establish self-sustaining ventures.

