Target of 3L litres per day set for Indira Dairy
Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan emphasized that Indira Dairy should aim to produce 3 lakh liters of milk per day, during a review meeting held at the Khammam Collectorate on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Dr P Sreeja and officials from various departments.
Khan highlighted the need for a comprehensive plan for the dairy’s operations, including milk production, collection, and transportation to ensure efficient marketing. He stressed that those with experience in buffalo breeding and adequate facilities, such as sheds and fodder, should be prioritised for additional dairy units.
To support this expansion, 8 to 10 milk collection centres will be set up in the Madhira constituency, with necessary infrastructure like roads for transport to be developed. Renovation work will also be fast-tracked for a 5,000-liter capacity chilling unit, ensuring proper milk storage and processing.
The Collector also announced that loan facilities will be provided to 40,000 members of Indira Dairy through SC, ST, BC, and minority corporations to help purchase buffaloes. Beneficiaries who already have sheds and fodder facilities will receive preference for these loans.
Officials were directed to work in coordination to ensure the success of Indira Dairy’s expansion. Attendees included DRDO Sanyasayya, District Animal Husbandry Officer Venu Manohar, and Vijaya Dairy Deputy Manager Murali Mohan, among others.