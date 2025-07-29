Live
- Orientation session on welfare of elderly held
- Lavish spending raises eyebrows in bankrupt BeMC
- Patra duped of Rs 25L in land fraud case
- Ritwik Ghatak to be honoured at IFFM with retrospect on his birth centenary
- AP CM Chandrababu Singapore Visit continues for third day, here is the schedule
- Pany meets deceased medico’s family
- Odisha to launch State-level ‘Panchayat Puraskar’
- Infant sold by parents rescued in Bargarh
- Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi
- Five dead in shooting at New York office building, suspect killed
Wanaparthy: Show-cause notices issued to coaching centre
Wanaparthy: Responding to protesters demanding action against a coaching centre here on Monday, Mandal Education Officer Maddileti visited the centre,...
Wanaparthy: Responding to protesters demanding action against a coaching centre here on Monday, Mandal Education Officer Maddileti visited the centre, inspected the records, and inquired into permissions. Subsequently, show cause notices were issued to the management.
The protest was held in front of the Sri Jnana Saraswathi Coaching Centre located in the district headquarters demanding action against it for operating in violation of rules. It was was organised under the leadership of student organisations, including SFI, PDSU, and the Tribal Students’ Association.
Later, M Aadi, SFI district secretary, Pawan Kumar, PDSU State assistant secretary and Shiva Naik, State president, Tribal Students’ Association, addressing the media criticised coaching centres for running their businesses irresponsibly, without providing proper facilities for students, and in violation of guidelines.