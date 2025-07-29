Wanaparthy: Show-cause notices issued to coaching centre

Wanaparthy: Responding to protesters demanding action against a coaching centre here on Monday, Mandal Education Officer Maddileti visited the centre, inspected the records, and inquired into permissions. Subsequently, show cause notices were issued to the management.

The protest was held in front of the Sri Jnana Saraswathi Coaching Centre located in the district headquarters demanding action against it for operating in violation of rules. It was was organised under the leadership of student organisations, including SFI, PDSU, and the Tribal Students’ Association.

Later, M Aadi, SFI district secretary, Pawan Kumar, PDSU State assistant secretary and Shiva Naik, State president, Tribal Students’ Association, addressing the media criticised coaching centres for running their businesses irresponsibly, without providing proper facilities for students, and in violation of guidelines.