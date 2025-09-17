18 youth rescued after Minister Narayana’s initiative

Tirupati: State Municipal and Urban Development Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana saved the lives of 18 youths. With the special attention taken by the minister, the officials worked till dawn to pull out those in danger. 18 youths from Bhagat Singh Colony in Nellore went to nearby Penna river on Monday evening.

The Penna river rose due to the release of water from the Somasila reservoir. In this process, the youths got trapped in the middle of the Penna river as water came from both sides. The parents of the youths informed the TDP in-charges in the local division about this.

They immediately informed the state Municipal and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana regarding the incident. Minister Narayana alerted the TDP ranks and officials of all departments to take rescue measures to save the youths. Minister Narayana had been giving instructions to the officials, getting time-to-time updates from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Nellore RDO, police personnel and fire personnel responded and the rescue team was able to save 18 people safely by Tuesday morning.

TDP ranks and officials of the respective departments informed Minister Narayana about this. Their parents thanked Minister Narayana for taking special care to save their children.