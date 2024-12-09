2-day nationwide Smart India Hackathon to begin on Dec 11

Tirupati: The 7th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) will kick off on December 11, 2024, at 51 centres across the country.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will vir-tually inaugurate the event, which aims to provide stu-dents with a dynamic platform to tackle real-world prob-lems and promote a culture of innovation and problem-solving.

Student teams will either address problem statements provided by various Ministries, Departments and Indus-tries or propose their own ideas in the Student Innovation Category, covering 17 themes such as Healthcare, Smart Technologies, Sustainability and Disaster Management.

This year, SIH has seen remarkable growth, with over 250 problem statements submitted by 54 Ministries, State governments, PSUs and Industries. The number of insti-tute-level hackathons leading up to the national event has surged by 240 per cent, from over 900 in 2023 to more than 2,247 in 2024. This expansion makes SIH 2024 the largest edition to date.

Approximately 86,000 teams participated at the institute level, with around 49,000 student teams – each consisting of six students and two mentors, advancing to the national round.

The grand finale facilitates valuable interaction between students, educational institutions and government offi-cials, fostering a collaborative environment that encour-ages innovation.

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati will host the grand finale on December 11 and 12, representing a piv-otal moment for the institute as one of the 51 nodal cen-tres selected by the Ministry of Education.

The event will feature 22 elite teams, each comprising six students, competing to develop solutions for four critical problem statements identified by the Ministry of AYUSH. These challenges address key needs within traditional medicine and holistic wellness, reinforcing the govern-ment’s dedication to advancing these fields through inno-vation.

Teams have been chosen for their outstanding problem-solving abilities and creative approaches, ensuring a high-calibre competition. The Government of India will award cash prizes to winners of each problem statement, further incentivising research and development among young in-novators. This finale not only highlights the talent and in-genuity of India’s youth but also cements IIT Tirupati’s role in nurturing future engineers and entrepreneurs.