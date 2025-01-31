Live
2 get 5-year imprisonment for red sanders smuggling
Tirupati: Special Court for trail of cases relating to red sanders smuggling Additional District Judge Narasimha Murthy sentenced two smugglers to 5-year imprisonment. The court also levied a penalty of Rs 6 lakh. According to prosecution, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Taskforce (RSASTF) caught the two smugglers - K Mani and P Doraswamy, while smuggling red sanders in the forest area of Nagapatla beat of Chamala forest range.
Following the judgement, the duo was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central Prison.
Taskforce SP L Subba Rayudu appreciated the taskforce team for effectively persuading the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of two smugglers.
