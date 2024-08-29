  • Menu
Aadhar linkage for TTD Laddus

Aadhar linkage for TTD Laddus
Tirumala: In order to end the menace of misusing the system by selling laddus on the black market, TTD on Thursday introduced Aadhaar validation for token less laddu prasadams distribution.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary told media that in order to prevent this, devotees without darshan tokens can now register their Aadhaar card at designated laddu counters 48 and 62 to receive two laddus." This he said would bring greater transparency in the process of distribution and check black marketing of the laddu prasadam. He further said that devotees with darshan tokens or tickets can continue to purchase additional laddus.

He also appealed to the devotees not to believe any false rumours spread by some section of media and co-operate with TTD in taking forward the transparent system.

