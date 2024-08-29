Live
- Rape threat to Kangana is outcome of her ridiculous remarks: Udit Raj stirs row
- 'Monk' braving water cannons in Kolkata most powerful image of protest: Amit Malviya
- Study with inspiration, determination, and dedication, says DC B.M .Santosh
- Peaceful Celebration of Ganesh Navaratri in Aija Mandal: Guidelines Issued by Aija SI Vijay Bhaskar
- Rob Key asks England Test players to show full commitment for thriving in 'Bazball' age
- All-Party Committee Leaders Visit Durga Nagar School in Ieeza Municipality, Highlight Severe Issues
- Aadhar linkage for TTD Laddus
- This is a victory of the people and the government: DCM DK Shivakumar on High Court verdict on DA case
- Indian scientists decode how Mars’ crustal magnetic field controls its ionosphere
- Focus on Shirse and Borgohain as stars give National Open Athletics a miss
In order to end the menace of misusing the system by selling laddus on the black market, TTD on Thursday introduced Aadhaar validation for token less laddu prasadams distribution.
Tirumala: In order to end the menace of misusing the system by selling laddus on the black market, TTD on Thursday introduced Aadhaar validation for token less laddu prasadams distribution.
TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary told media that in order to prevent this, devotees without darshan tokens can now register their Aadhaar card at designated laddu counters 48 and 62 to receive two laddus." This he said would bring greater transparency in the process of distribution and check black marketing of the laddu prasadam. He further said that devotees with darshan tokens or tickets can continue to purchase additional laddus.
He also appealed to the devotees not to believe any false rumours spread by some section of media and co-operate with TTD in taking forward the transparent system.