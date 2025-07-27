Amara Hospital holds mega medical camp for red sanders taskforce personnel

Tirupati: Amara Hospital, Karakambadi, organised a mega medical camp for the staff of red sanders taskforce and forest department including contract employees on Saturday. Taskforce SP P Srinivas and Amara hospital MD Dr Ramadevi Gourineni inaugarated the medical camp by lighting lamp. Speaking on the occasion taskforce SP Srinivas lauded the Amara Hospital management for conducting the medical camp which will be part of the annual checkup for the taskforce personnel and forest department.

DSPs Bali Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, ACF Srinivas, RIs Krupanand, Sai Giridhar, CI Suresh Kumar were present.