Live
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
- OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome
- City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana
Just In
Clinical Hypnotherapy workshop concludes at Apollo University
Chittoor: The Department of Psychology at The Apollo University, Chittoor, successfully concluded the second day of its Clin-ical Hypnotherapy...
Chittoor: The Department of Psychology at The Apollo University, Chittoor, successfully concluded the second day of its Clin-ical Hypnotherapy workshop on Tuesday.
The workshop was aimed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge of hypnotherapy principles and practices, attracting students, researchers and practitioners.
Prof S Kathiravan, the resource person, delivered an en-gaging session on hypnosis fundamentals, including induc-tion, deepening techniques, and hypnotic suggestions. Live demonstrations of hypnotherapy techniques enriched the participants’ learning experience. Organised by Dr M Vijay and Dr V Subramanyam, the in-teractive workshop received widespread appreciation, with attendees commending the organisers for offering a com-prehensive understanding of clinical hypnotherapy.