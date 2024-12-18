  • Menu
Clinical Hypnotherapy workshop concludes at Apollo University

Chittoor: The Department of Psychology at The Apollo University, Chittoor, successfully concluded the second day of its Clin-ical Hypnotherapy workshop on Tuesday.

The workshop was aimed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge of hypnotherapy principles and practices, attracting students, researchers and practitioners.

Prof S Kathiravan, the resource person, delivered an en-gaging session on hypnosis fundamentals, including induc-tion, deepening techniques, and hypnotic suggestions. Live demonstrations of hypnotherapy techniques enriched the participants’ learning experience. Organised by Dr M Vijay and Dr V Subramanyam, the in-teractive workshop received widespread appreciation, with attendees commending the organisers for offering a com-prehensive understanding of clinical hypnotherapy.

