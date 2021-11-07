CM fulfilled all promises made during padayatra: Bhumana

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has called upon party rank and file to be prepared for any sacrifice for the sake of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in the state.

Marking the completion of four years of historical Prajasankalpa Padayatra of Jagan Mohan Reddy which catapulted him to power, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday took part in a series of activities including a huge cake cutting, paying rich tributes to former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's statue at TUDA Circle after garlanding it. The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, party city president Palagiri Prathapa Reddy and other party leaders participated in a walkathon from TUDA circle to Municipal Office circle.

Addressing the party activists at TUDA Circle, Reddy wanted the cadres to be prepared for any sacrifice for protecting the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which is showering welfare schemes and aiming at changing scores of poor lives in the state. Reddy stated that the CM has been striving hard to fulfill the dreams of Rajasekhar Reddy despite hurdles created by the Opposition party leaders and financial hiccups.

The committed efforts of Jagan which saw that party come to power, should be protected by each and every worker by taking welfare schemes to the doorsteps of beneficiaries, he averred.

"No other CM in the country is successfully running numerous welfare schemes like Jagan Mohan Reddy, who stole the hearts of poor in the state with his transparent administration," he said adding that all this successful ruling was possible only through the Padayatra in which Jagan Mohan Reddy covered 3,648 kms on foot where he directly seen and perceived the plight of poor, farmers, artisans, fishermen etc. and addressed the state people in more than 2,000 public meetings giving assurance to people of the state to eradicate poverty in the state.

Bhumana said the Chief Minister fulfilled all his promises made at the time of elections by implementing 'Navaratnalu' which includes solution to the owes of all sections in the state and also won the recent Panchayat and Municipal elections with a huge majority at various places in the state apart from successfully winning Badvel byelection with a huge margin. Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, leaders Sridevi, SK Babu, Rajendra and others were present.