Farmers asked to register for crop insurance before July 31

Tirupati: Farmers in Tirupati district have been urged to take advantage of the crop insurance schemes available for the kharif 2025-26 season.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, who chaired a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting on crop insurance on Tuesday, underscored the importance of safeguarding farmers against potential crop losses.

The meeting was attended by officials including district agriculture officer Prasad, horticulture officer Dasaradha Rami Reddy, Lead bank manager Guntur Ravi Kumar, and insurance representatives.

The Joint Collector explained that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), paddy and bajra (pearl millet) have been notified for the kharif season. Paddy insurance is calculated at the village level, while bajra is insured at the district level. Future Generali India Insurance Company is the implementing agency.

For paddy, the sum insured is Rs 1,05,000 per hectare, with a farmer premium of Rs 420 per hectare (Rs 168 per acre). For bajra, the sum insured is Rs 40,000 per hectare, and the premium is Rs 160 per hectare (Rs 64 per acre).

The last dates for premium payments are August 15, 2025, for paddy and July 31, 2025, for bajra. Farmers can register via the National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP). Those with crop loans from June 2025 onwards will have their premiums deducted by the bank unless they opt out through a written application submitted a week before the deadline.

Farmers who did not avail crop loans can register via Common Service Centres (CSCs) or directly on the NCIP portal by uploading necessary documents, including Aadhaar, land records and bank details.

Shubham Bansal urged farmers to enroll within the deadlines and make full use of these protective measures.

He also launched a crop insurance awareness poster during the meeting, attended by district agriculture and horticulture officials, banking representatives, and insurance staff.